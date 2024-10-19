Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 983.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 45.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Employers in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EIG opened at $49.39 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Employers had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Employers’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Employers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

