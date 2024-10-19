Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,320 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $78.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

