Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes $481,000 Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,074,000 after buying an additional 286,295 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 252,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in International Seaways by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,184,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Price Performance

INSW stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Seaways

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $55,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,378.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,265. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $55,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,378.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $751,840 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Seaways Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.