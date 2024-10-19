Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Short Interest Down 5.4% in September

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Elme Communities Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE ELME opened at $17.05 on Friday. Elme Communities has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Elme Communities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.03%.
Institutional Trading of Elme Communities
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ELME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ELME
About Elme Communities
Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elme Communities
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.