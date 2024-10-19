Elron Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) to Issue $0.28 Dividend

Elron Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share by the technology company on Sunday, November 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

Shares of ELRNF stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. Elron Ventures has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.84.

Elron Ventures Ltd is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and seed investment. The firm prefers to invest in B2B software, cybersecurity, enterprise software or healthcare industries. The firm prefers to invest in Israel sector. Elron Ventures Ltd was founded in 1962 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel with additional office in New York, New York.

