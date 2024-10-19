Elron Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) to Issue $0.28 Dividend

Elron Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share by the technology company on Sunday, November 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.
Elron Ventures Price Performance
Shares of ELRNF stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. Elron Ventures has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.84.
Elron Ventures Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elron Ventures
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Elron Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elron Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.