Encompass Health Co. (EHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Encompass Health has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years. Encompass Health has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of EHC opened at $97.19 on Friday. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

