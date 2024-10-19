Energi 1-Day Volume Hits $407,766.54 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $407,766.54 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00040846 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,912,561 coins and its circulating supply is 81,913,211 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

