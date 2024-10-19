Energi Price Tops $0.0583 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $297,600.53 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00041008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011753 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,954,985 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.