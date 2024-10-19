enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Major Shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion Buys 11,844 Shares

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion acquired 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $77,578.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,469,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,406.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
ENGN stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.52 and a quick ratio of 19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.69. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $43.00.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
