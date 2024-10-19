Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Trading Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) shares were down 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 16,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 78,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.

