EQ (CVE:EQ) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 5,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 18,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$76.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of -0.05.

EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. EQ had a negative return on equity of 784.26% and a negative net margin of 53.07%. The company had revenue of C$2.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQ Inc. will post -0.5299999 EPS for the current year.

About EQ

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada and the United States. Its products include Atom, a geospatial marketing platform; LOCUS, a geospatial insights and analytics platform for location data enrichment, foot traffic analysis, customer analysis, competitor analysis, audience profiling, segment creation, and location planning; and Paymi that provides a seamless experience for members to securely connect their debit and credit cards and redeem cashback on their purchases.

