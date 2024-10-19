Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $333.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $333.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.47.

Equifax Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $282.05 on Friday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Equifax by 1.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 67,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Equifax by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 178.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

