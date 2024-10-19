Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lowered its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,187 shares during the quarter. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises accounts for about 0.0% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,379,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 352,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 67,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,075,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 29.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 867,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 196,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 13.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 85,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. 1,459,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,294. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.74. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

See Also

