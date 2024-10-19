Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises about 1.8% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.

Insider Activity at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

