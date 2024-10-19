Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Ergo has a market cap of $50.37 million and $102,010.64 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,118.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.77 or 0.00532555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008954 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00110030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00237558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00028705 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00027388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00073772 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 78,010,644 coins and its circulating supply is 78,011,463 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

