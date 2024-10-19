Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. HSBC currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.36.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $90.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

