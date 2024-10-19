Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 301 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $597,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.80. 633,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,004. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $321.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.81 and a 200-day moving average of $297.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.