Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,478,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 559,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 133,739 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,042.7% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 353,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after acquiring an additional 86,450 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 35,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.51. 2,080,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,688. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

