Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPUS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.04. 2,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,747. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.54. The company has a market cap of $481.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $89.59 and a 52-week high of $121.36.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

