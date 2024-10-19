Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.42. 558,195 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

