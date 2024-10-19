Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 26,302 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,302 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 78,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 823,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,195. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

