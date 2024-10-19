Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 39 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 209,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $108,714,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.2% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,391 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $494.90. 2,011,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,828. The business has a 50-day moving average of $535.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

