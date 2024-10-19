Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $593,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 32,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,383,000 after purchasing an additional 281,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.94. 5,174,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,740,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.96. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

