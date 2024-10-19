Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) CEO M Farooq Kathwari Sells 10,000 Shares

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,197.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

M Farooq Kathwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $317,400.00.

On Monday, August 19th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $303,600.00.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.4% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

