Euro Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.50 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001594 BTC on major exchanges. Euro Coin has a market cap of $87.35 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 80,372,131 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

