Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 272.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $379,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,318 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,857,000 after buying an additional 1,073,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,689,000 after acquiring an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,461,000 after acquiring an additional 458,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $96,945,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,152. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.97 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.41 and a 200-day moving average of $238.64.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

