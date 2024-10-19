Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LMT traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $611.81. 864,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.27. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $614.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

