Everett Harris & Co. CA Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 101,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMTM. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth $440,000.

AMTM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. 1,828,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,533. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

