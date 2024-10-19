Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 298 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after acquiring an additional 360,192 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,104,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after acquiring an additional 228,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,962. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average of $121.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $131.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

