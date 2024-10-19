Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 4,275 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 70,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,330.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Report on KO

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $70.44. 15,087,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,165,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $53.86 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $303.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $65.72.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.