Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 5,396 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $81,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $911,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 277.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $3,812,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 598,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,901,000 after purchasing an additional 175,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,502,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,555. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

