Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.10. Evotec shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 19,522 shares changing hands.

EVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.70 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evotec by 140.5% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the second quarter worth approximately $71,183,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

