Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Boosted by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Exelon by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 150,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 33,121 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

