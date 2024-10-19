F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and traded as high as $22.97. F & M Bank shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 1,320 shares.

F & M Bank Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.39.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

F & M Bank Company Profile

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

