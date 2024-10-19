Family CFO Inc Acquires 914 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Family CFO Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. &PARTNERS raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $123.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

