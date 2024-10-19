Family CFO Inc Purchases Shares of 623 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Objectivity Squared LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,194,000 after acquiring an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $271,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $193.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.