Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Price Down 8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) fell 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.67). 255,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,066% from the average session volume of 21,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.73).

Feedback Trading Down 9.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.04. The company has a market capitalization of £6.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

