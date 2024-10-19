Fei USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.61 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Fei USD has a market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $27,764.41 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001423 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007730 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,168.16 or 1.00020277 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007670 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000882 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00064139 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,067,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,809,278 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,067,538.23270806 with 6,809,278.40350217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.975012 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $58,065.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.