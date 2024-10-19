Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,586 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $44,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,181,000 after purchasing an additional 405,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 776,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,378,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,433,000 after acquiring an additional 35,769 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American Electric Power by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.69. 3,111,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,581. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

