Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.92. 7,214,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,701,926. The company has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

