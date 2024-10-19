Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $11.10 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 114,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.23. 23,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,952. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $75.48.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.