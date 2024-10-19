Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of IYC stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,928. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $88.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

