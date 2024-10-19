Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,976 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $29,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $106.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,537,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,795. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $107.67.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

