Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,665 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $57,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Stryker by 8.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $21,970,000. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in Stryker by 39.1% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 119.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $9.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,560. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $255.22 and a 52-week high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.79 and a 200 day moving average of $343.31.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.16.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

