Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,383 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.59.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.37. 1,051,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,418. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $121.70 and a 1 year high of $198.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

