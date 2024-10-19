Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 251 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.80. 633,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $321.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

