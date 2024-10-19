Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 445 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.20. The company had a trading volume of 362,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,935. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.90. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

