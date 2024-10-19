Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ITA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,507 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.42.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

