Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.57 and last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 3395103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,724. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $863,802.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,920. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

