Financial Comparison: Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) & Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL)

Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL – Get Free Report) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Candlewood Hotel and Atour Lifestyle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 N/A Atour Lifestyle 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atour Lifestyle has a consensus price target of $24.85, indicating a potential downside of 7.72%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A Atour Lifestyle 17.16% 47.07% 15.65%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atour Lifestyle $6.06 billion 0.61 $103.82 million $0.97 27.76

Atour Lifestyle has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Atour Lifestyle shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats Candlewood Hotel on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candlewood Hotel

Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free First Night Kit’ complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary cooked to order’ breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. It also offers retail management service; investment management service; financial information service management; property management services; and software and technology services, as well as operates travel agency. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

